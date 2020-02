Orlando Bloom Got A Sweet Tattoo Tribute To His Son — With One Small Issue

With "Frynn," Bloom has officially joined the club of celebrities who've had their tattoos lost in translation: Last year, Ariana Grande misspelled the Japanese translation of "7 Rings" on the palm of her hand, and Jessie J addressed the misspelling of "lose" on her hipbone. Fortunately, Bloom's spelling blunder can easily be fixed — and hopefully he'll be able to laugh it off in the meantime.