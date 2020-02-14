Orlando Bloom Got A Sweet Tattoo Tribute To His Son — With One Small Issue

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram earlier this week to show off his newest piece of ink: a sweet forearm tattoo of his son's name in Morse code, along with a string of numbers for the 9-year-old's date and exact time of birth. "New #tattoo can you guess who," Bloom wrote in the caption, referencing his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Only one small problem: Bloom's son is named Flynn — and, as followers quickly pointed out, a missing dot in the Morse code means the tattoo actually reads "Frynn."
"YOU SPELLED FLYNN WRONG," responded one, while another commented, "Sir I'm sorry but that tattoo most definitely says 'frynn'."
The faux pas didn't go unnoticed by Bloom — or the tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, who posted the same photo as the Pirates of the Caribbean star and wrote, "A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son... and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)."
With "Frynn," Bloom has officially joined the club of celebrities who've had their tattoos lost in translation: Last year, Ariana Grande misspelled the Japanese translation of "7 Rings" on the palm of her hand, and Jessie J addressed the misspelling of "lose" on her hipbone. Fortunately, Bloom's spelling blunder can easily be fixed — and hopefully he'll be able to laugh it off in the meantime.
