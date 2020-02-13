Call This Bernie Sanders “Phone Sex Hotline” & You Won’t Be Disappointed

"Both of them are living art projects. The Bernie ad is not nearly as funny or interesting without the beautifully designed website and Instagram and Twitter accounts, and it was important to me that the voice of the brand be consistent and that there's a logo; you kind of take it all the way. I've written down rules of how the brand talks, the stuff coming from the account has to sound like it's coming from a perfumery rather than Bernie supporters. And the 'phone-sex' ads just wouldn't have been as funny without there being a working hotline."