The Best Galentine’s Day Movies On Netflix

Sure, some people may opt-in to throw a Galentine’s Day party so lavish it rivals a Kardashian birthday party, complete with heart-shaped Rice Krispy treats and life-sized cutouts of the Hemsworth brothers for a Liam and Chris movie marathon. If that’s not your vibe, zero judgments here. Sometimes the best plan for Galentine’s Day is popping popcorn and putting out your good pillows for guests. Heck, buy the pre-popped kind in a bag from Trader Joe’s and make the pillows BYOP. You deserve it.