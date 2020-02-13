The Best Galentine’s Day Movies On Netflix

There’s only one day a year that people shower their sweetheart with chocolates, flowers, and the occasional oversized plush toy: February 14. For some people, it’s better than Christmas, but for most the extraness of Valentine’s Day can feel exhausting at best. At one point, being single meant you got to avoid all the pink and red, but then Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) had to go and create Galentine’s Day, the day before Valentine’s Day.
One of the best things about Galentine’s Day is the lack of romantic expectations. Unfortunately, it’s still another party to plan — though just how far you take Galentine’s Day depends completely on your mood.
Sure, some people may opt-in to throw a Galentine’s Day party so lavish it rivals a Kardashian birthday party, complete with heart-shaped Rice Krispy treats and life-sized cutouts of the Hemsworth brothers for a Liam and Chris movie marathon. If that’s not your vibe, zero judgments here. Sometimes the best plan for Galentine’s Day is popping popcorn and putting out your good pillows for guests. Heck, buy the pre-popped kind in a bag from Trader Joe’s and make the pillows BYOP. You deserve it.
The one thing that is non-negotiable here is a Netflix subscription. The streaming service has plenty of awesome choices for you to enjoy, no matter your crew’s collective mood. Queue up one of these choices.