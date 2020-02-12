Nothing sows discord and despair quite like an interminably long and messy American election cycle, and maybe that’s the comedic logic a bunch of cynical capitalists were operating from when they had the bright idea to use the 2020 presidential candidates’ policies and likenesses on Valentine’s Day cards this year.
To be sure, nothing spells out ‘true love’ and ‘be mine’ quite like a xenophobic travel ban that threatens the livlihoods of millions, a working class thoroughly depressed by rampant wage stagnation and ecological collapse that scientists predict will soon be irreversible.
So with all of that sexy stuff and more at stake in the upcoming presidential election, what could possibly be more romantic than a couple of Valentine’s cards making light of the whole dang political charade? Click through the following slideshow for examples of political Valentine’s Day cards and where to buy them.