When Guac Mode is activated, you get free guac. But when does Guac Mode get activated? Chipotle says it will activate Guac Mode whenever and wherever during 2020. What do you have to do to participate? If you are a Chipotle Rewards member with the app on your phone, you’ve already done everything there is to do. If you aren’t, you have until February 20th, 2020 to sign up. If you sign up even a day later, you cannot engage with Guac Mode. Mistress Chipotle is very clear in her rules.