Chipotle has always been admirably uncompromising when it comes to its guac policy: Guac costs extra. End of discussion. Did you want guacamole in your bowl? Chipotle takes on the swagger of a financial dom and revels in telling you to cough up an extra $2, you little worm.
So when Chipotle decides to grace us with any kind of free avocado product, we’ll take it when, how, and where we can get it. Chipotle doesn’t owe us an explanation. And that’s how Guac Mode, a new perk for Chipotle Rewards Members, works.
When Guac Mode is activated, you get free guac. But when does Guac Mode get activated? Chipotle says it will activate Guac Mode whenever and wherever during 2020. What do you have to do to participate? If you are a Chipotle Rewards member with the app on your phone, you’ve already done everything there is to do. If you aren’t, you have until February 20th, 2020 to sign up. If you sign up even a day later, you cannot engage with Guac Mode. Mistress Chipotle is very clear in her rules.
Advertisement
If this description of Guac Mode gives you anxiety, that’s because it’s not for the faint of heart. There is no predicting when it will hit. If you look down on your phone to find that Guac Mode is activated, you should high-tail it to your nearest Chipotle before it’s too late. Guac Mode will be activated throughout the year and different people will gain access at different times.
So we don’t know when or where, but we do know how and that’s how we can be prepared. Guac Mode is a privilege, after all.
Advertisement