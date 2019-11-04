Random Men Pay My Bills Is An Eye-Opening Podcast About Financial Domination

Jade and Riyadh touch on the topic of whether financial domination aligns itself with sex work, which Jade disagrees with, although findom is often understood to be part of the BDSM family. Reliant on the fact that her subjects get pleasure from satisfying Jade (albeit financially), it's clear that the lines are a little blurred and wider understanding is lacking. Jade thinks she's happy with her lifestyle but as the episodes unfold listeners gain an insight into the less pleasant circumstances that led her to it and have shaped her perspective on operating in such a way. With few friends and unable to share a big part of her life with her family, the upsetting downsides to Jade's experience of findom are as evident as the monetary upside. As Random Men Pay My Bills uncovers, there's always so much more nuance – good and bad – to a lifestyle like this which, on the surface, seems little more than easy money from people willing to offer it.