Chipotle’s Rewards Program Is Finally Here — This Is How It Works

Through romaine lettuce recalls, a nationwide shutdown, and some inconvenient outbreaks, Chipotle has tested its customers' loyalty. And yet, while we know guac is extra, Chipotle fans still can’t help but feel blessed halfway through a burrito bowl.
After six months of testing out its loyalty program in select US cities, Chipotle finally launched its Chipotle Rewards program nationwide – and it's similar to Starbucks’ old rewards program.
As of March 12, customers can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and earn 10 points for every dollar spent online, at the store, or on the app. Your first purchase as a member comes with free chips and guac and for every 1,250 points you earn, you get a free entrée.
Some quick math: A Chipotle order of a chicken burrito with guac will run you about $8.50. Say you treat yourself once a week, you’d be able to redeem your free entrée after 15 weeks – that’s almost four months.
If you’re a Chipotle super fan and treat yourself to the same order five times a week, you’ll reach 1,250 in about three weeks.
You can also speed up the process by earning 100 points for trying something new, earning 1.5x points on extra point days, and by participating in different challenges. And like any good rewards programs, Chipotle Rewards will give you a special something on your birthday.
