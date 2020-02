Here’s Where Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Got Their Post-Oscars Vegan Burgers

Phoenix has a reputation for thinking aloud about many of the moral quandaries that trouble us today.c. At the BAFTA’s, he admitted he was “ashamed” to be a part of Hollywood’s diversity problem. He has also been wearing the same tuxedo to all the awards shows that The Joker has taken him to this season. Basically, Joaquin Phoenix is that guy. The sometimes-sanctimonious but always well-meaning guy who nudges everyone to just do a little more – like doing the dirty work of telling a room full of celebrities to stop taking private jets . After all that, the man certainly deserves his vegan burger.