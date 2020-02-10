Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Are One Of Hollywood’s Most Solid Relationships

The inevitable Joker awards-season domination began at the Golden Globes, and while the film lost out to 1917 for Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Globes, Joaquin Phoenix took home Best Actor in a Drama while fiancée Rooney Mara looked on from the audience. She likely will do the same at Sunday night Academy Awards, and Phoenix may pay tribute to her again.
"Rooney, I love you," he said in his Globes acceptance speech, his voice catching as a he choked up. After all, Mara has been with Phoenix on his acting journey for almost ten years, even though they started out as friends. Their love story is remarkably consistent, grounded in firm support of the other's values and kept mostly behind closed doors. We didn't even know they were engaged until Mara stepped out last year with a ring, and the two were a united front at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the Golden Globes.
The couple is so solid that you probably don't even think about how it all started, but their story goes way back to 2012. After meeting on the set of Her, a friendship blossomed into a relationship — but it was a slow burn. Ahead is the timeline of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's relationship.