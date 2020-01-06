Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Are One Of Hollywood’s Most Solid Relationships

Last night, the inevitable Joker awards-season domination began. While the film lost out to 1917 for Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Joaquin Phoenix took home Best Actor in a Drama while fiancé Rooney Mara looked on from the audience.
"Rooney, I love you," he said in his acceptance speech, his voice catching as a he choked up. After all, Mara has been with Phoenix on his acting journey for almost ten years, even though they started out as friends. Their love story is remarkably consistent, grounded in firm support of the other's values and kept mostly behind closed doors. We didn't even know they were engaged until Mara stepped out last year with a ring, and the two were a united front at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California last night.
The couple is so solid that you probably don't even think about how it all started, but their story goes way back to 2012. After meeting on the set of Her, a friendship blossomed into a relationship — but it was a slow burn. Ahead is the timeline of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's relationship.