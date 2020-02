Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars Nails Tell An Important Story

As the sole Black nominee in four acting categories, Cynthia Erivo used her platform at the Oscars to send a message about representation at a show that has historically failed Black performers . The star's moving performance of Harriet's 'Stand Up' — which was also nominated for Best Original Song — received a standing ovation. For Erivo, who portrayed Harriet Tubman in the film, it was important to pay tribute to the abolitionist down to the very last detail — including her nails.