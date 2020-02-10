DeAndre Arnold Proudly Wears His Locs To The Oscars After Being Banned From Graduation

Arnold has also received the support of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who invited him to appear on her daytime show and surprised him with a $20,000 scholarship from Alicia Keys. Arnold says the scholarship will help him pursue his dream of becoming a veterinarian. "When Ellen said that school is supposed to be where you learn about cultures — not learn how to shut out cultures — that really stuck with me," Arnold tells us. "The most exciting [thing] is seeing all the people that are on my side. I thought it would be a lot more hate than support."