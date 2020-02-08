Urban Outfitters’ Serene Space Collection Wants To Make Your Home A Peaceful Place

Is your casa your sanctuary? Do you escape to your happy place just by going home? If not, Urban Outfitters' Serene Space home accessories collection may be exactly what you need to help you look around, take a deep breath, and exhale peacefully.
This curated collection of furniture, home decor, linens, and artwork is for those whose vibe is of the California desert by way of Marfa, TX aesthetic. Everything is in beige, tan, and neutral shades with that light wood and fabric that's just a touch darker to give it a clean, outdoorsy, hippie feel. There are the occasional touches of color, mostly in shades of muted orange, vibrant blue, and hints of green.
Click on to see our picks from the Serene Space collection at Urban Outfitters.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.