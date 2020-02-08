Are You Ready To Meet Demi Lovato, Talk Show Host?

In just the past month, Demi Lovato has made a powerful return to music with emotional performances at both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl. And if you liked seeing Lovato on your screen, you’ll love her next endeavor: a short-form talk show.
Tentatively titled Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, the show will feature conversations between Lovato and various experts and celebrities, Variety reports. Lovato and her guests will discuss topics including wellness, identity, sex, and more. “I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said in a statement, adding that she is “excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”
The upcoming streaming site Quibi, which will launch April 6, has ordered 10 episodes of Pillow Talk. No word yet on any of Lovato’s guests, but maybe count Taylor Swift out — Lovato’s manager, Scooter Braun, will serve as one of the show’s executive producers.
If Lovato is half as candid on-screen as she is in her music, the series will definitely live up to its mission. After a 2018 overdose and subsequent hospitalization, Lovato took a step back from the public eye, only to return this year with one of her most vulnerable songs yet. “Anyone,” which Lovato released in January and debuted at the Grammys, was recorded only four days before her overdose. Lovato described the song as “a cry for help” in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
“I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital,” she said. “I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’”
