Demi Lovato Almost Wasn’t “Healthy” Enough To Return To Music

Demi Lovato's triumphant return to singing and performing went down at the Grammys last Sunday, over a year after her 2018 overdose that ended up putting the entire future of her career into question. Although the singer thankfully recovered from the incident, she revealed to Andy Cohen to the Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show on Thursday that she wasn't certain she'd be able to continue singing, performing, and touring. Basically, her future became a series of "ifs."
However, she knew that should she return to music, she would want it to be exactly like her recent Grammys performance.
“I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song,'" she explained, saying that at that time she "absolutely" wasn't sure if she'd be able to be a pop star again.
“I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought,” she continued. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure.”
Thankfully, after a year of recovery, she was able to debut "Anyone" to the world, a song she wrote shortly before her hospitalization that she described to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 as a "cry for help."
"You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let's help this girl.’ You know what I'm saying?" she said in the interview. "Because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't,” she revealed. “And I even listened back to it and I'm like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’"
Relive Lovato's powerful Grammys performance below.
