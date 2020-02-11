Elizabeth Warren might have missed a beat in the Iowa caucuses, coming out behind candidates like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but that's not going to stop her. Warren is certainly one candidate who has only continued to pick up steam, despite the persistence of critics and naysayers. Now, ahead of the New Hampshire Primary, she is gearing up for a fight to the Oval Office.
But, none of this campaigning amid a heated race is for a lack of huge support — Warren is confident she has lots of endorsements behind her, and used time during her speech to acknowledge and thank some of the most influential and important supporters of her campaign: women. For the duration of her campaign, Warren has consistently championed women's issues and put them at the forefront of her platform--drafting plans to bolster economic equity for women of color, extending labor rights, protecting abortion and reproductive rights and more.
Beyond that, plenty of big names are getting behind her to say, as Meghan Rapinoe first said, LFG. Ahead, we've rounded up all the celebrity endorsements that want to see Warren in the White House in 2020.