Prepare Your Best Alibi — A Knives Out Sequel Is On Its Way

Ahead of Knives Out's celebration at the Oscars for its Best Original Screenplay nod, Lionsgate has already handed out the best reward: confirmation of a Knives Out sequel. Deadline reports that CEO Jon Feltheimer announced during Thursday's third-quarter earnings call that the all-clear has been given for a follow-up to the Rian Johnson caper.
It's unclear how much of the original story will be part of the sequel, which I assume will be titled Knives Out: 2 Knives 2 Out. In the 2019 feature, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to investigate the possible murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). A stacked cast of suspects that includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Colette combine to create a classic whodunit that earned a nod for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.
With the initial mystery of Knives Out solved, the sequel could either present us with another murder in the Thrombey family or perhaps place Benoit Blanc in the center of a brand new mystery with a whole new iteration of cast members.
Johnson, like the audiences who gobbled up the film in theaters, has always been up for a sequel.
“I had such a good time making it, such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast,” he told Deadline earlier this year. “But there’s a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we’ll see.”
More Knives Out is good news for actors, as well. The original film provided rare opportunities for actresses like Ana De Armas, who had previously been subjected to more stereotypical Latina roles.
“These characters don’t exist,” she told Variety of the film. “They’re rare. It’s just almost impossible to see — or at least the previous Latina, Spanish-speaking parts that I’ve seen before, they’ve really not necessarily had the best qualities or possibilities. Or they don’t really reflect our community or our strengths."
Production on the Knives Out sequel will reportedly begin ASAP.
