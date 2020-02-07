The Empowering Reason Karamo Brown Created His Own Skin-Care Brand

But it's so much more than just products for Brown, who is empowered by his previous insecurities every step of the way. "I'm not judging anybody by where they are on their journey because I was there," he says. "My self-esteem was chipped down every day as I would wake up and draw on a hairline." But if there's anyone who's feeling less than their best in the shoes he once wore, Brown has one message: "It's so freeing when you don't have to hide and lie anymore."