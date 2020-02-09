In the past year, Florence Pugh has seriously hit the big time with critically acclaimed roles in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, the latter of which landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also stars in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow, so don't expect her to go anywhere any time soon. But, of course, with this territory comes more interest in her personal life, which is why you might have first heard that Florence Pugh is dating Zach Braff. The story gained traction when she responded to a judgemental Instagram comment about their relationship in December. But while they haven't made a ton of headlines — at least not until recently — Pugh and Braff's relationship isn't that new. They've just been pretty quiet about it.
Pugh and Braff were first connected publicly when Braff directed a 2019 short film for Adobe called In the Time It Takes to Get There, which stars Pugh and Alicia Silverstone. In March 2019, Braff posted some behind-the-scenes shots of the production on Instagram, including a couple of Pugh. It could be that working on film was how they met, but perhaps they knew each other ahead of time. They sure haven't told anyone.
The following month, in April 2019, the actors were photographed holding hands while on a walk in New York City. E! News noted that they were also seen smiling at each other... and that's about it.
More recently, Pugh and Braff made headlines for shopping at Whole Foods in October 2019 (yep, that'll do it), and were photographed while out in Los Angeles in January. They also were seen kissing a couple days after Pugh received her Oscar nomination, and she was holding a bottle of (celebratory?) champagne.
The only time either actor has directly referenced their relationship was in December, when Pugh responded to an Instagram user who pointed out her and Braff's age difference. The 24-year-old actor posted a photo of herself in front of a restaurant on Instagram and Braff commented with a princess emoji. In response to him, someone wrote, "you're 44 years old," to which Pugh replied "and yet he got it" with an "OK" emoji.
That might have been enough to let fans know that they're dating, but don't expect much else. While Pugh and Braff have attended the same events before, including the Little Women premiere, they haven't walked a red carpet together. That could change with Sunday's Oscars, but if not, hey, maybe they'll go to Trader Joe's together soon.
