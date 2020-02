In the past year, Florence Pugh has seriously hit the big time with critically acclaimed roles in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, the latter of which landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also stars in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow, so don't expect her to go anywhere any time soon. But, of course, with this territory comes more interest in her personal life, which is why you might have first heard that Florence Pugh is dating Zach Braff . The story gained traction when she responded to a judgemental Instagram comment about their relationship in December. But while they haven't made a ton of headlines — at least not until recently — Pugh and Braff's relationship isn't that new. They've just been pretty quiet about it.