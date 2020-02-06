This Valentine’s Day, Buy Yourself A Vegan Coat To Support Animals

Apparis, the faux-fur vegan coat company that’s beloved by street style stars and animal rights activists alike, has announced a new partnership with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for Valentine’s Day. On February 14, the brand will be donating 100% of proceeds from its website directly to the organization, which is pretty major. Launching today, the campaign features a model wearing the brand’s classic Manon coat in Rouge alongside two adorable rescue dogs in faux fur scarves.
With a shared passion for the ethical treatment of animals, the collaboration was a match made in heaven. "Combining these two things to celebrate the day of love was a no-brainer. We selected the Manon style in Rouge (the color of love) as it's the perfect cruelty-free coat to make a bold V-Day statement. We’re obsessed with all furry animals — especially dogs. Their personalities are bold and vibrant, and their coats are warm and cuddly, exactly like our beyond-plush faux furs," Apparis co-founders Amélie Brick and Lauren Nouchi said in a press release.
Brick and Nouchi, who initially met as colleagues at Louis Vuitton, launched their brand after years of witnessing unethical manufacturing practices during their careers in luxury fashion. Wanting to make a positive change, they decided to make a vegan fashion brand with an accessible price point.
"This Valentine's Day, Apparis is showing a little extra love to animals by generously supporting PETA's work," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "While some cold-hearted designers are still killing rabbits and coyotes for collars and cuffs, Apparis’ beautiful faux-fur coats are pushing the vegan fashion revolution forward." According to the fashion brand, in 2019 there were 20 percent fewer animals who were exploited for their fur, and naturally, their mission seems perfectly aligned with PETA’s.
Get your coins ready for Valentine’s Day and treat yourself to a coat that’s not only stylish and cruelty-free but also saves animals.
