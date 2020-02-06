This Valentine’s Day, Buy Yourself A Vegan Coat To Support Animals

With a shared passion for the ethical treatment of animals, the collaboration was a match made in heaven. ﻿"Combining these two things to celebrate the day of love was a no-brainer. We selected the Manon style in Rouge (the color of love) as it's the perfect cruelty-free coat to make a bold V-Day statement. We’re obsessed with all furry animals — especially dogs. Their personalities are bold and vibrant, and their coats are warm and cuddly, exactly like our beyond-plush faux furs," Apparis co-founders Amélie Brick and Lauren Nouchi said in a press release.