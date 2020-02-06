Can Parasite Win Best Picture At The 2020 Oscars?

But despite the name-change, the rules have remained exactly the same, which has already led to controversy. In November, Nigeria’s first submission to the Oscars was disqualified because most of the dialogue was in English, the country’s official language, leading to widespread discussion over what really defines an “international film.” Is 1917 — written, directed and starring British people — an international film? Is 2011 Best Picture winner The King’s Speech? What about The Artist, the French-produced but silent winner of 2012? Or do they not count, because they fit into the mold of what we consider a mainstream Oscar film? If one follows the Academy’s own guidelines, why shouldn’t a film like Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart compete alongside other English-language films rather than as an “international” entry?

