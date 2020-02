Scarlett Johansson scored her first and second Academy Awards nominations in one fell swoop in 2020. And whether she wins or loses at this year's awards, Johansson’s double Oscar nominations Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit — are still quite a feat. It’s the first time in 12 years that a performer has earned more than one acting nomination in the same year, which means it really is an honor just to be nominated twice. Even if ScarJo goes home without a little gold man, she can at least count herself in step with the Hollywood legends in this elite double nominations club.