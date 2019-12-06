Company is about Robert, a stubborn bachelor who isn't looking to settle down until he comes to the conclusion that being alone is really no way to live. On the eve of his 35th birthday, Robert sings about "someone to hold me too close/ Someone to hurt me too deep/Someone to sit in my chair/And ruin my sleep/And make me aware." He sounds disdainful at first. He wants a good eight hours of uninterrupted sleep, dammit. But as the song continues, he has a breakthrough.