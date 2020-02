Kim Kardashian West Didn’t Drag Trump’s Super Bowl Ad, But Everyone Else Did

President Donald Trump granted clemency to Johnson a week after Kardashian West met with him in 2018 and pleaded her case. “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice are getting a second chance,” Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign commercial reads. “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump got it done. Thousands of families are being reunited.” It's not surprising Kardashian West would share the video, as she has repeatedly stated she 2ill work with any administration on criminal justice reform.