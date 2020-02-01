Story from Politics

Rashida Tlaib Apologizes For Booing Hillary Clinton At A Bernie Sanders Rally

Alejandra Salazar
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib made headlines this week for booing Hillary Clinton onstage at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa on Friday — though the congresswoman apologized several hours later.
Tlaib’s initial comments came in response to comments Clinton made in an upcoming documentary series that premiered at Sundance Film Festival. In the series, which documents Clinton’s life and 2016 presidential campaign, the former candidate harshly criticized Sanders, commenting on his track record and likability in D.C.
“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said. “He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”
She doubled down on her remarks in a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Sanders’ supporters, meanwhile, weren’t having it — including Tlaib, who endorsed Sanders last October.
Tlaib was joined at this recent rally by fellow Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. (Omar, along with Tlaib, is also a member of The Squad, a group of progressive freshman congresswomen.) The conversation was moderated by Dionna Langford, the Sanders campaign’s Iowa co-chair, who brought up Clinton’s comments.
“We're not going to boo, we’re not going to boo. We’re classy here,” Langford said when Tlaib cut in, “No, I'll boo. Boo! You all know, I can't be quiet. No, we're going to boo. That's all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”
After online backlash (though some Sanders supporters also shared their support), Tlaib later tweeted out a statement apologizing for her behavior.
“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created," Tlaib wrote. (#NotMeUs is a Sanders campaign slogan.) “This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020.
“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better,” she continued. “I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.”
Though her dig at Clinton got most of the attention, Tlaib also made reference to the Iowa caucuses, which are just around the corner. The caucuses kick off on Monday, February 3. 
