Rashida Tlaib Apologizes For Booing Hillary Clinton At A Bernie Sanders Rally

Moderator: "You guys remember last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that we're not going to boo."— The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2020
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: "No, I'll boo. Boo! You all know, I can't be quiet. No, we're going to boo. That's alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win." pic.twitter.com/FdEAnIYeJZ
My statement regarding last night:— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020
“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. (1/4)
“However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. (2/4)— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020
“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. (3/4)— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020
“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations." (4/4)— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020