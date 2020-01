The Plot Twist In The Rhythm Section Just Wasn’t Twisty Enough

When the end credits scrolled, and the lights came up, it took a second to register that the film was over. I had just spent almost two hours watching Lively both get her ass kicked and kick ass (the actress did her own stunts and even broke her hand punching Law in a fight scene ). The result, however, was the opposite of heart-racing. From street chases to brutal fights to a half-baked love scene, The Rhythm Section worked overtime to set the stakes very high for this action story, only for the plot twist to fall short.