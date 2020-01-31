The Plot Twist In The Rhythm Section Just Wasn’t Twisty Enough

Brown is introduced in the second act of the film, and though his character is meant to have a huge impact on the plot, Marc fades out of the spotlight. We're not even given the opportunity to wrestle with the idea that Stephanie's lover has been the true villain of the story before he's ripped away from us, the end of his storyline messily resolved. It's a problem that rings true throughout The Rhythm Section — a lot of build-up without much payoff.