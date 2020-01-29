Claire Danes Remembers The Moment She Knew She Didn’t Want To Star In Titanic With Leonardo DiCaprio

“Leo and I shared a manager at the time, and we were there at the office,” Danes explained on the podcast. “Leo had this rental red convertible, some, like, hot rod car. And he was kinda going in circles in the parking lot. And I knew he was wrestling with the decision to do that movie or not and he just looked up at me, and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I’m doing it.’ And I could see he wasn’t sure, but he was like, ‘fuck it, I gotta do this thing.’ And I looked down on him going, like, ‘I totally understand why you are doing it. And I’m not ready for that.’”