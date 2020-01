KVD Vegan Beauty Says Its Name No Longer Stands For Kat Von D

It's been a little over a week since Kat Von D announced that, after 12 years, she would no longer be involved in her eponymous beauty brand in order to pursue other artistic endeavors, like her shoe line and upcoming album. With that decision, she sold all of her remaining shares to Kendo, its existing parent company, and formally resigned from her role. Kendo then renamed the brand KVD Vegan Beauty.Following this announcement, the Kendo team assured customers that the current products will remain unchanged and new products were still in the plans. Still, fans wanted to know more about the future of the company, so KVD Vegan Beauty took to social media to field questions."The KVD in our new name KVD Vegan Beauty stands for our ethos and new manifesto!" the brand posted to its Instagram account . "It does NOT stand for a person's initials. We believe in Kindness, Vegan Beauty + Discovery (and Doing good)..."