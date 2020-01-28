KVD Vegan Beauty Says Its Name No Longer Stands For Kat Von D

It's been a little over a week since Kat Von D announced that, after 12 years, she would no longer be involved in her eponymous beauty brand in order to pursue other artistic endeavors, like her shoe line and upcoming album. With that decision, she sold all of her remaining shares to Kendo, its existing parent company, and formally resigned from her role. Kendo then renamed the brand KVD Vegan Beauty.
Following this announcement, the Kendo team assured customers that the current products will remain unchanged and new products were still in the plans. Still, fans wanted to know more about the future of the company, so KVD Vegan Beauty took to social media to field questions.
"The KVD in our new name KVD Vegan Beauty stands for our ethos and new manifesto!" the brand posted to its Instagram account. "It does NOT stand for a person's initials. We believe in Kindness, Vegan Beauty + Discovery (and Doing good)..."
The brand also clarified that it would be selling the existing inventory, so there will be no wasting product. As for the packaging of any forthcoming launches, the brand hinted at a new design, adding, "We believe that you'll love what's to come."
Fans shared their excitement to hear that none of the formulas would change or be discontinued, except for the ones that were initially announced back in October of 2019. These include the Alchemist Palette, Brow Struck Dimension Powder, Everlasting Glimmer Veil, and KVD Saint & Sinner perfumes.
In hearing that the products would remain unchanged, fans expressed their loyalty. "As long as you keep the brow pomade and liquid lipsticks, you’ll have a customer for life here," wrote one follower, while another responded, "As long as you keep the formula the same I will ride with you."
Some followers took the opportunity to send more questions via the comment section, which received responses from the brand. For example, one user asked if the professional makeup artist discount would change. The brand clarified that the discount wouldn't be affected.
KVD Vegan Beauty hasn't revealed any news on what products it will be launching or what the packaging will look like in the future, but it seems that the brand is ready for a new start.
