Fans the world over are still reeling from the sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on Sunday. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, and seven other people also died in the accident that is still under investigation by police. Now, fans and friends of Bryant are looking for a way to memorialize the legendary athlete and it appears that his fans have come up with a way to do just that.
Two days ago, a petition circulated with the new initiative to change the NBA logo. It is currently a silhouette of former LA Lakers player and general manager, Jerry West. But, in the wake of Bryant's legacy, fans are calling for Bryant to be the new inspiration for the image and asking for the NBA to officially change the entire organization's logo to represent Kobe Bryant.
“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” reads the petition. It was created two days ago and so far has amassed over 1.8 million signatures, a number that is rapidly growing.
Thousands have used the hashtag #ChangeTheLogo in solidarity. Among its most avid supporters are Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Justin Bieber who have all posted mock-ups of a possible new logo on Instagram calling for the image to be officially changed. “Let’s do what’s right,” wrote Snoop Dogg. “Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it,” Usher wrote. The original logo was created in 1971 and with the exception of a slight font change in 2017, the logo has remained unchanged, reports the BBC.
After hearing of Bryant’s passing, Jerry West also released a statement saying that he felt like he had lost a son. "This loss of Kobe, Gianna, and everyone on board, is beyond tragic and incomprehensible," said West in a statement. "I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him. I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people's life. He has left the world a better place."
Bryant set countless records during his time in the NBA including youngest player to ever start a game and the youngest player to score 30,000 points in their career, but he is also remembered for how he spent his time off the court devoting time to funding youth sports scholarships and fighting homelessness in Los Angeles.
The NBA has not made any official announcements regarding a change to the logo. Over the years, fans have called for the logo to be changed to other players who have changed the game of basketball, but the logo has remained the same. It’s unclear whether it is being considered, but in the minds of Bryant’s fans, it seems an all too fitting tribute.
To sign the petition, you need to create a Change.org account or provide your name and email address when signing.
