This Photo Of Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly & Noah Cyrus Is Big Euphoria Energy

We’re still in the dark about what drama is about to unfold on the second season of HBO’s controversial teen drama Euphoria , though it’s clear that there will be much of it. At least its star Sydney Sweeting is bringing the correct energy to all her party pics in real life. The actress, who plays misunderstood sweetheart Cassie on the series, was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus at the Republic Records after party for the Grammys, and the ensuing photograph could very well be a promo for Euphoria’s sophomore season.