This Photo Of Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly & Noah Cyrus Is Big Euphoria Energy

We’re still in the dark about what drama is about to unfold on the second season of HBO’s controversial teen drama Euphoria, though it’s clear that there will be much of it. At least its star Sydney Sweeting is bringing the correct energy to all her party pics in real life. The actress, who plays misunderstood sweetheart Cassie on the series, was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus at the Republic Records after party for the Grammys, and the ensuing photograph could very well be a promo for Euphoria’s sophomore season.
Sweeting’s tongue. Cyrus’ middle finger sporting a killer silver manicure. Machine Gun Kelly’s Jules-esque jacket. It’s all very teens-behaving-badly, except the photo was shot by a professional and not snapped by a pal to post exclusively on one’s Finsta.
Sweeting and Kelly have a history together. The two starred in the 2019 Sundance favorite Big Time Adolescence alongside MGK’s best friend Pete Davidson. As for how Cyrus came into the mix, rumor has it that she and Kelly have been spending time together. The two walked into the Grammy party holding hands, according to a source for E!, and they posed for multiple photos together throughout the night. A source close to Cyrus, however, told E! that she and Kelly are not dating. Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus and Kelly for comment.
Kelly wasn’t the only person with whom Cyrus spent her Grammys night. She accompanied her father Billy Ray Cyrus to the show, where he performed “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. Also, it seems like maybe they were smoking together?
“daddy daughter date night. feeling extra grateful to be sitting next to my dad tonight @billyraycyrus,” Cyrus wrote in the caption of an Instagram slideshow featuring her and her dad in the Grammy audience.
Like we said: Big Euphoria mood.
