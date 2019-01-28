Story from Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Hates Syracuse & Fantastic Beasts, But Not Park City

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock.
You can expect to see a lot of Pete Davidson in these coming months thanks to his movie Big Time Adolescence. Currently premiering at Sundance Film Festival, the film will likely come to theaters sometime this year, and already Davidson's press tour (specifically, an extended cast interview with Variety) does not disappoint.
The comedian is famously candid about everything from his past relationship with Ariana Grande to social media, so if you ask him what he thinks of Syracuse, NY — the location where BTA was shot — he's gonna tell you that it "sucked."
"The whole town of Syracuse blows," the 25-year-old told Variety in Park City, Utah. "To be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the entire time...There's nothing going on there so they were hunting me down the entire time." Case in point: Davidson was pulled over in August while driving around upstate with his friend, but passed a sobriety test, although his friend was arrested for possession of weed.
You know what else is on his list? Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which turned him down. Now, he refuses to see it.
"I offered to pay to be an extra," the Harry Potter-lover lamented. "I just wanted to be in the back with a wand. And they were like, 'Get the fuck out of here.'"
However, Davidson is a fan of Park City, where Sundance takes place — but for a very dark reason.
"Last time I was here I was in rehab," he said. So it's nice to be on the other side."
Then, in classic Pete Davidson-style humor, he raised his beer to the camera. This sounds like the beginning of a beautiful press tour.
