You can expect to see a lot of Pete Davidson in these coming months thanks to his movie Big Time Adolescence. Currently premiering at Sundance Film Festival, the film will likely come to theaters sometime this year, and already Davidson's press tour (specifically, an extended cast interview with Variety) does not disappoint.
The comedian is famously candid about everything from his past relationship with Ariana Grande to social media, so if you ask him what he thinks of Syracuse, NY — the location where BTA was shot — he's gonna tell you that it "sucked."
"The whole town of Syracuse blows," the 25-year-old told Variety in Park City, Utah. "To be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the entire time...There's nothing going on there so they were hunting me down the entire time." Case in point: Davidson was pulled over in August while driving around upstate with his friend, but passed a sobriety test, although his friend was arrested for possession of weed.
Pete Davidson weighs in on filming in Syracuse, says cops were "hunting" him down to arrest him: "Never again, Syracuse" | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/izgE5gw3C9— Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2019
You know what else is on his list? Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which turned him down. Now, he refuses to see it.
"I offered to pay to be an extra," the Harry Potter-lover lamented. "I just wanted to be in the back with a wand. And they were like, 'Get the fuck out of here.'"
Pete Davidson shares that he tried to pay to be an extra in #FantasticBeasts | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/VneWOZe1vQ— Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2019
However, Davidson is a fan of Park City, where Sundance takes place — but for a very dark reason.
"Last time I was here I was in rehab," he said. So it's nice to be on the other side."
Pete Davidson: "I love Park City, Utah because the last time I was here I was in rehab, so it's nice to be on the other side and it also speaks wonders to your rehab facilities" | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/OPdh8FHDzU— Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2019
Then, in classic Pete Davidson-style humor, he raised his beer to the camera. This sounds like the beginning of a beautiful press tour.
