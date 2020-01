Priyanka Chopra Honors Kobe Bryant With Her Nails At The Grammys

The world was turned upside down today with the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in California this morning. The devastating news came hours before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were set to kick off at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Bryant's "home" for 20 seasons. As celebrities gathered for the ceremony — after some fans called for the cancellation of the show — several used their red-carpet moments to address the tragedy, but only one star honored the late basketball player in a subtle yet statement-making way.