Ariana Grande Brought Two Dates To The Grammys This Year

Ariana Grande may be dating herself right now, but that doesn't mean she can't bring a date to the Grammy Awards. In fact, she's bringing two. The pop princess brought her parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, along with her as she celebrates her five nominations, including Album of the Year.
Grande's parents split in 2003, and the singer previously revealed that her relationship with her father went through a rough patch starting in 2013.
“Falling out of touch with my dad,” she explained to Seventeen. “It's private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it.”
However, in the past year the Grande-Butera's have been growing closer once again, and the three celebrated Thanksgiving as a family in 2019 for the first time in 18 years.
This is also a special award show for Grande, who skipped out on the ceremony last year after frustrations about her performance.
"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted last year after sharing an article in which Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed the artist declined to perform due to time constraints. "I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."
2020 also marks the most-ever nominations for the singer thanks to the runaway success of her album, Thank U, Next, so it's only fitting that the whole family comes out to celebrate. The only ones missing? Her dogs, and of course, Piggy Smallz.
