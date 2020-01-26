It’s been over a year since Ariana Grande dropped her smash single “Thank U, Next” and technically we are not any closer to finding out who is next in Ariana Grande's dating life. It's hard to accept, I know, but Grande actually already gave us her answer all the way back then: "Her name is Ari and I'm so good with that."
As the singer gets ready to take the 2020 Grammys by storm — she’s nominated five times, including for the album and single “Thank U, Next” — don’t expect to see her walking the red carpet with a significant other on her arm or hitting any after-parties with a so-called bae. Currently, she's not dating anyone, let alone rumored to be dating anyone. This could be, understandably, shocking to those who followed her love life before 2019.
If you’ve paid any sort of attention to music news over the last two years, you know that Grande has recently come off a string of high-profile breakups. The most recent one was Pete “BDE” Davidson, of Saturday Night Live fame, and the two were actually engaged for a short time. It was very much a whirlwind romance and one that played out all across the internet as we obsessed about their every move (and tattoo). But, some things must come to an end, and in October 2019, Grande and Davidson broke up after six months together.
Prior to Davidson, Grande dated the late Mac Miller, but the two broke up sometime before May 2018; Miller died in September of that same year.
Grande sings about both of these prior relationships during “Thank U, Next,” which brings us back to this next. Honestly, who knows what the rest of 2020 holds for Grande’s love life, but so far there’s nothing on the (public) horizon — despite one pesky rumor that got squashed pretty quickly.
In September 2019 Grande had was rumored to have a new boyfriend, after Grande’s brother, Frankie, suggested that he had just been on a double date with Ariana and Social House frontman Mikey Foster. Adding fuel to this rumor, Foster is featured on Grande’s single “Boyfriend” and the two make out in the music video for the song. With Frankie’s comment, it sure seemed like Ariana had found a new guy.
However, no sooner were the words “double date” out of Frankie’s lips that he changed his tune, and claimed that he was just hanging out with his sister and a bunch of friends, no romantic feelings involved.
So there you have it. There is no "next" other than Ari herself. NO new information about who she might be hanging out with, or even might be linked to is out there and that's probably to her liking. She ended “Thank U, Next” by singing about taking some time to be with herself and she started 2019 with this a since-deleted tweet, about dating rumors: "Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for further questions."
Roger that.
