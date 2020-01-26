As the singer gets ready to take the 2020 Grammys by storm — she’s nominated five times, including for the album and single “Thank U, Next” — don’t expect to see her walking the red carpet with a significant other on her arm or hitting any after-parties with a so-called bae. Currently, she's not dating anyone, let alone rumored to be dating anyone. This could be, understandably, shocking to those who followed her love life before 2019.