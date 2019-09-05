Ariana Grande Is Single, Frankie Grande Clarifies

After a whirlwind 2018, Ariana Grande has understandably been keeping her dating life private. However, her brother, Frankie Grande, said something that had fans whirring. He recently spoke to Us Weekly about going on a double date with Grande and Social House member Mikey Foster, which many thought confirmed the romance rumors that sprouted after Grande and the duo dropped the music video for "Boyfriend."
"It was really fun. Game night! Board games! So fun," he said of their night together, which included his boyfriend, Hale Leon. "I love Mikey. I think he's a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring."
However, after fans went wild, Frankie took to Twitter to clarify.
"My sister is not in a relationship," he tweeted. "Everyone relax. She is very much single."
My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) September 5, 2019
Following the release of "Boyfriend," the two posted a number of shots that got people speculating.
Grande previously tweeted back in January that she was taking a break from dating after an outlet published an article with the headline "Who is Ariana Grande dating NOW?!"
"spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one," she replied in a now-deleted tweet. "please refer back to this tweet for future questions."
Although, now that the tweet has been deleted, the question is once again left hanging. One thing hasn't changed, though: Grande likely still isn't planning on answering it.
Correction: An earlier version of this article did not include Frankie Grande's tweet acknowledging that his sister Ariana is not dating anyone.
