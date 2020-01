Ariana Grande Went Platinum Blonde For The Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet as she often does at award shows: wearing a princess ballgown and a high and tight ponytail. But jaws dropped before the "Thank U, Next" nominee could even reach Ryan Seacrest, because her signature ponytail — secured taut at the very top of her head — was not its usual chestnut brunette color, but instead a bright and shimmery shade of platinum blonde.