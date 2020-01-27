Ariana Grande Went Platinum Blonde For The Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet as she often does at award shows: wearing a princess ballgown and a high and tight ponytail. But jaws dropped before the "Thank U, Next" nominee could even reach Ryan Seacrest, because her signature ponytail — secured taut at the very top of her head — was not its usual chestnut brunette color, but instead a bright and shimmery shade of platinum blonde.
The close-up beauty shots from the carpet prove that the hair lift was a huge style win: With Grande's tulle gown, a dove-gray strapless creation designed by Giambattista Valli, the platinum ponytail gave the whole look major Cinderella vibes.
Considering the pop star is up for some huge awards tonight (including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year), it's only fitting that she makes a big splash — and we're here for the major blonde energy she's giving off in the process.
