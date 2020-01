And Peter still lives this close, by the way. According to E!, his mom explained that Peter still lives at home because, given his schedule as a commercial airline pilot, it doesn't make sense for him to pay rent or a mortgage right now as he's constantly traveling. "Let's say for Peter, he works four days a week. Then he has four days off, and he goes with his friends away, like they take a little mini vacation wherever. And then he comes back, and he goes right back to work," she said, telling E! that she encouraged Peter to save as much money as possible for as long as he can. "We're very happy living at home, everybody together," she added.