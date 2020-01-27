The Cutest Couples On The 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

These celebrities won't let a huge industry scandal ruin their date night. While some people, like Taylor Swift, pulled out of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards to avoid the mess, others like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton say the show must go on, which is a lot easier when you have a partner by your side.
And if there's any year to check out the Grammys based on star power alone, its this one. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo are among the nominees who might be taking home awards for things like Record and Album of the Year.
Of course, the award for cutest couple goes to Jay-Z and Beyoncé by default, regardless of whether or not they'll actually be in attendance this year. However, everyone else, like the Jonas Brothers and the J-Sisters, share second place as the most enviable and fashionable couples to give us enough FOMO to last us until next year's award season.
Ahead are the cutest couples on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet.