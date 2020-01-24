Taylor Swift Will Reportedly Sit Out Grammy Awards & Performance In Wake Of Allegations

Taylor Swift might have made a statement on the drama currently unfolding with the Grammys by reportedly ditching the awards show last-minute and pulling out of a performance. Swift was in talks to sing during the show, Variety reports, while Us Weekly claims she now won’t be attending at all, despite a seating chart that made the rounds on Twitter of the singer seated near Beyoncé and BTS. Another tweet shows that Ellen Degeneres has slotted into her place. A rep for the singer did not respond to Refinery29 when asked if Swift would no longer be attending.
Advertisement
The news comes as the Grammys struggles with a major scandal after its new president Deborah Dugan was put on leave following complaints. Dugan fired back with allegations of sexism, sexual misconduct, and financial impropriety.
PluSwift was not given much love by the Academy this year, with nominations in three categories, including a nomination for Song of the Year for “Lover,” but not for her album. However, in a recent interview with Variety, Swift dismissed the importance of these awards in comparison to real world issues.
"I think what’s going on out in the world is bigger than who gets a prize at the party," she said, which holds true if her reported decision to pull back was indeed due to the accusations facing the Academy.
The Grammys will air Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Advertisement