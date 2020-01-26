If You Want To See Ariana Grande At The 2020 Grammys, Here’s How To Watch

The Grammys are almost here! Even though there has been quite a bit of controversy leading up to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, for those who want to support their favorite artists on music’s biggest night there are still the performances, awards, and red carpet to look forward to.
Alicia Keys is hosting for the second time and we have our fingers crossed for another dueling piano moment like last year. This year, the list of live performances could not be more watch-worthy if it tried and just goes to show how competitive many of the categories are this year. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, and Tyler, the Creator are all performing, just to name a few.
There have been some big changes this year to the Grammy Awards. Many of the changes have been in response to criticism over the years of the Grammys lacking in its representation of women both in nominations and the team that puts on the awards show. In 2019, Deborah Dugan replaced Neil Portnow as president and CEO of the Recording Academy, the first woman to hold the position in its 62-year history. In a sudden turn of events, she was removed from the position 10 days before the awards show. This will also be Ken Ehrlich’s last year executive producing the Grammys. He has been producing the awards show since 1980, but reportedly clashed with artists including Grande, Frank Ocean, and Lorde in recent years over creative differences.
Despite the drama, viewers are likely to be in it from the red carpet looks all the way through to the last performances and awards. Whoever goes home with one of music’s most coveted awards, the real winners are us because we get to watch all the performances. Given all of the turnover and changes the past couple years, we’re hoping that it marks a turning point for future years at the Grammys.
Here’s how to watch every moment of the Grammys.
When are the Grammys?
The biggest night in music is on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are the Grammy Awards on?
The Grammys will air on CBS live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but there will be plenty of ways to watch.
Where can you livestream the Grammys?
You can stream the Grammy Awards on the CBS All Access app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Hulu + Live TV, Xbox One, or YouTube TV.
What time does the Grammys red carpet start and how can I watch?
Official Grammy Red Carpet Live coverage with Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight begins at 7 p.m ET on CBS and CBS All Access. To stream, use the CBS All Access app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Hulu + Live TV, Xbox One, or YouTube TV.
