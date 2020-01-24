Vanessa Hudgens Just Debuted A Dainty New Sideboob Tattoo

Big breakups are often followed by a period of self-discovery that goes hand-in-hand with beauty changes — and that applies to celebrities, too. Since reports emerged earlier this month that Vanessa Hudgens had split with actor Austin Butler after eight years together, the Bad Boys For Life actress has both lightened up her hair color and, as of yesterday, debuted a dainty tattoo in a very sexy location.
Last night, Hudgens shared a profile shot to Instagram that shows her hair perfectly tousled and her shirt pulled halfway up her ribcage, revealing the fresh ink: a teeny-tiny yellow sunflower in full bloom, seemingly curved around her sideboob.
According to the photo's caption, Hudgens got the floral tat courtesy of artist Dragon out of NYC's trendy Bang Bang Studio, the A-list ink spot where Selena Gomez got her neck tattoo just last week.
In a behind-the-scenes clip she also posted to Instagram, the actress is all smiles, clearly excited by the new body art. Who's to say what's next for Hudgens, but with some post-breakup highlights, a fresh nude manicure, and a little sideboob ink, it's certainly looking like the start of something new...
