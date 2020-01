After three years of his administration consistently working to restrict abortion rights, he needs voters to know they can trust him to continue on that trajectory — particularly evangelical voters, who support extreme right-wing politics at a higher rate than nearly any other religious group in the United States. Trump knows exactly what the anti-choice crowd, and what evangelicals want to hear about abortion. That crowd wants to know not only does he support it but that his current and future plans include using the powers that be in his administration to put an end to it.