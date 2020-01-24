It happens towards the end of the film, when (spoiler alert!) Dry Eye, whose offer to buy Mickey’s business has been soundly refused, tries to get back at him by going after what he cares about most: his wife. But when he shows up at Rosalind’s garage, she’s unfazed. She has a gun, and as she soon proves, she knows how to use it. Enraged and with no more bodyguard goons to absorb the punches for him, Dry Eye pounces, and an altercation with Rosalind ends with her being slammed on the desk. Ritchie could easily have left off there — a wife guy like Mickey doesn’t take kindly to a dude beating up the woman he loves. But no, to add insult to injury, the camera pans down to show Dry Eye starting to unbuckle his belt as he forces Rosalind’s legs open. The implication is clear: he’s about to rape her. That’s when Mickey enters the room to play the hero, killing Dry Eye, and rescuing his wife.

