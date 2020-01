Unless you’ve been living off the grid for the past few months, you’re probably well-aware that President Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives . During that time, he's called the impeachment everything from a " witch hunt " to a hoax that all started with a "perfect phone call." But on Tuesday, the impeachment trial moved to the Senate where Trump will be evaluated on criminal charges. The big news around the trial's kick off, though, had less to do with the charges and more to do with the rules in place for everyone in chambers. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earned the nickname “ midnight Mitch ” for trying to dictate those after hours rules, and so far we know that there will be no cameras, no phones, but lots of...milk?