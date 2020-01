Trader Joe’s Just Launched Its Own Version Of The Beyond Burger

Trader Joe’s deli section just got a lot more futuristic. Imagine a world that relies less on meat to bring joy to cookouts and BBQs. Imagine a summer afternoon full of burgers and grilled corn for all, regardless of dietary restrictions, to enjoy. You won’t have to go to Whole Foods or make a detour into a Target. As of January 20th, you can acquire the meat substitute of the future where you get your cookie butter and gnocchi of choice.