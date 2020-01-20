Scarlett Johansson, who is nominated for three honors at tonight's Screen Actor's Guild Awards, stole the show with her stunning red-carpet beauty look. From her sleek looped updo to her bedazzled emerald gown, our eyes admittedly went to her hot-pink lipstick first. But by the time she turned around to walk the red carpet, it was Johansson's massive back tattoo that had us obsessively stalking Twitter to get a better look.
This isn't Johansson's first time teasing her epic ink. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, the actress gave us our initial look at the intricate floral piece, which takes up most of her upper back. Since then, she's continued to put a little more of it on display at a time, including at the recent 2020 Golden Globes.
But tonight, thanks to her open-back Armani Privé gown and clever updo, we've finally got a full look at her artwork, which shows four rosebuds looping down her spine, as well as a small animal that appears to be a lamb or a deer on her right side. Her dress also showed off a hint of one of her other tattoos, a horseshoe with the words "lucky" on her ribcage.
Still, we have more questions: Just how far down does this vine tat go? Are there other cute animals hidden on her back? We're keeping our fingers crossed that Johansson's next big red carpet gown reveals another piece to her badass tattoo puzzle. After all, award season has only just begun.
