Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist Is Designed To Make You Move

It’s a new year, and since now is about the time when your fitness goals are being truly tested, perhaps you’re looking to revamp your workout playlist. Then again maybe, you have already curated the most fire, most inspiring, most awesome workout playlist.
The former first lady has recently revealed her own workout playlist, complete with a cool down section to inspire you to get through the New Year’s resolution hump week.
Obama tweeted out the playlist with a request for others to share their own workout playlists.
“It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?” said Obama.
As for what’s on her playlist, it is first and foremost, family-friendly, featuring the clean versions of rap songs like “Clique” by Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Big Sean; “Tambourine” by Eve; and “Hussle and Motivate” by Nipsey Hussle. The playlist also starts with gospel royalty Kirk Franklin, with his song “A God Like You.”
Other notable songs on the playlist that are sure to get you burning calories and breaking a sweat are “Soulmate” by Lizzo, “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child, “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé’s cover of “Before I Let Go” from Homecoming.
As for the cool down portion of the playlist, Obama has gifted us the gorgeous sonic transition of “Blessed” by Daniel Caesar into “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean, and wraps up the playlist with “Collide” by Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG.
Check out and work out to Obama’s playlist on Spotify below.
