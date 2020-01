For now it seems the closest fans will get to a Riverdale and CAOS crossover is through these little easter eggs. Dual showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con that he would "love to do it, but it’s just hard to figure out ." The main issue stems from the short episode orders that Netflix gives Sabrina versus the tradition 22 episodes that The CW grants Riverdale. Previous seasons of CAOS have been eight to 10 episodes each. It would be hard to fit the show's own narrative into that timeline plus a crossover. "If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com in reference to a possible CAOS-Riverdale crossover. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special."