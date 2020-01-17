If Kristin Cavallari Can Make Friendship Work With Her Hills Co-Stars, She & Kelly Henderson Will Be Fine
Uncommon James founder and reality star Kristin Cavallari may have had a falling out with best friend Kelly Henderson — as documented by the third season of E!’s Very Cavallari — but she some pals in her corner. The TV star confirmed that she’s still close with several people from Laguna Beach and The Hills in a recent interview with People.
On season 3 of Very Cavallari, the store owner claimed that she and Henderson are fighting over rumors that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband, Jay Cutler, had an affair. Cavallari never believed the gossip, but didn’t like how Henderson handled the situation by planning to post things on social media about the drama. On the show, the women aren’t speaking to one another, something that Cavallari said was tough to relive.
Advertisement
“For the interviews that you do on the show, you do those months after something has happened, and you have to...be in the moment, and get back there,” Cavallari said of discussing the situation in the talking heads portion of Very Cavallari. “That I found, especially with the situation with my friend Kelly, so hard. It really felt like I was going through it again.”
This is hardly the first time that Cavallari dealt with friend drama on a reality show, though, which might bode well for her future with Henderson. At the end of the interview, Cavallari was asked who she still keeps in touch with from her previous reality series, and it’s surprisingly quite a few people.
“I talk to Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Pratt] all the time,” revealed Cavallari of her Hills co-stars. “Brody [Jenner], I’ve kept in touch with. Stephen [Colletti], from Laguna Beach, and both [Alex Hooser and Alex Murrel.]”
On The Hills, Patridge and Cavallari occasionally butted heads, and Cavallari even alleged in a 2016 interview that the producers allegedly “bribed” Patridge, as well as other co-stars, to claim that Cavallari was using drugs. Jenner and Colletti are both exes of Cavallari’s who also had a past with her Laguna Beach rival Lauren Conrad. There was even a one-time feud between the Alexes on Laguna Beach that entangled Cavallari.
What does this prove? Well, for one thing, what we see on reality TV isn’t always as dramatic off camera. It also means that Henderson and Cavallari can probably survive this tension — but we’ll have to keep watching Very Cavallari to see these two work things out.
Advertisement