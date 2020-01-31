It's safe to say it's complicated. The first half of BoJack season 6 ends with his half-sister Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla) meeting a boy named Pete “Repeat” Pocket. Fans of the show might remember him as a friend of Penny's. In season 2, BoJack gave Penny and her friends, including Pete, alcohol before their prom. Pete's date ended up getting alcohol poisoning and when BoJack brought her to the hospital he convinced Pete not to say where the alcohol came from. Pete tells Hollyhock he's experienced PTSD from the incident. The episode ends with Hollyhock asking who the guy was, the episode cutting to black before Pete could say it was BoJack. It's only a matter of time before she does, changing her vision of her brother.