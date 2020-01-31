Back in the '90s, BoJack Horseman was on a very famous TV show Horsin' Around. Perhaps, you've heard of it? Since then BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) has been through some things — alcoholism, addiction, loss, grief, depression — all of which he's working through in this final season, which is focused on recovery. It's also about BoJack finally turning over a new leaf and what that actually means for someone's personal growth. No one would blame you, though, for needing a reminder of where we left off on BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1 when the Netflix animated comedy returns for its final eight episodes on January 31. There are numerous storylines from throughout the series run that BoJack Horseman will wrap up when is all said and done.
Advertisement
"I want to be very clear that this is an ending," BoJack creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Vulture back in October. "This is a final season, we are building toward an ending. There’s nothing more to do. I feel very good about the show that we have made, and I think fans should be excited as well."
So, it's pretty important to make sure you remember everything that went down with the troubled cartoon horse, his talent agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), and his friends Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul), and Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) before they officially say 'goodbye' for good.
What Happened To Sarah Lynn & The Case Against BoJack
While the police seem willing to ignore all the signs that Sarah Lynn's (Kristen Schaal) death involved foul play, and BoJack managed to clear himself of any involvement in the eyes of the law, two fast-talking reporters, Paige Sinclair (Paget Brewster) and Maximilian Banks (Max Greenfield), are on the case. They've figured out that someone was with Sarah Lynn in her final days and that this person has a connection to Penny Carson (Ilana Glazer), the teenage daughter of BoJack's former girlfriend Charlotte (Olivia Wilde). As the reporters head to New Mexico for answers, it's only a matter of time before they figure out BoJack's connection to Sarah Lynn's overdose that happened back season 3, not to mention, his sexual encounter with Penny, who was underage at the time.
Advertisement
BoJack has been working through Sarah Lynn's death for the last three seasons, specifically his role in it. He was someone she turned to for comfort and he steered her down the wrong path numerous times. He encouraged her to do drugs and caused her to break her sobriety. And as we saw in Season 6A, he's the reason she started drinking alcohol as a minor. To truly become a better person, BoJack has to take responsibility for his role in Sarah Lynn's demise.
Why Won't Hollyhock Talk To BoJack?
It's safe to say it's complicated. The first half of BoJack season 6 ends with his half-sister Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla) meeting a boy named Pete “Repeat” Pocket. Fans of the show might remember him as a friend of Penny's. In season 2, BoJack gave Penny and her friends, including Pete, alcohol before their prom. Pete's date ended up getting alcohol poisoning and when BoJack brought her to the hospital he convinced Pete not to say where the alcohol came from. Pete tells Hollyhock he's experienced PTSD from the incident. The episode ends with Hollyhock asking who the guy was, the episode cutting to black before Pete could say it was BoJack. It's only a matter of time before she does, changing her vision of her brother.
This cliffhanger sets up BoJack having to address not only the prom moment but his encounter with the then underage Penny, which ended his relationship with Charlotte. As much as BoJack, who is now a drama teacher at Wesleyan, has changed, he can't completely outrun his demons. He's going to have to face this one head-on if he'll ever be able to have an honest relationship with Hollyhock.
Advertisement
Who Are The Characters BoJack Sees In "The View From Halfway Down"?
In episode 15, "The View From Halfway Down," BoJack reconnects with people from his past at a nightmarish dinner party, so you'll need to remember how they all connect to his past.
The guest list includes Sarah Lynn, but also his mom Beatrice (Wendie Malick), who passed away before he was able to forgive her for her abusive parenting. He sees his former best friend and showrunner of Horsin' Around, Herb Kazzaz (Stanley Tucci), who died before the two could really make amends over BoJack's decision not to fight the network when Herb was fired for being publicly outed as gay.
He also sees Corduroy Jackson Jackson (Brandon T. Jackson), a former underwear model and actor in Secretariat who died of auto-erotic asphyxiation in season 2. BoJack befriended him and found his body, but two seasons later couldn't recall who he was and had to be reminded of his death by Diane.
Crackerjack Sugarman (Lin-Manuel Miranda), BoJack's uncle on his mother's side who bears a striking resemblance to him, also shows up. BoJack never met his uncle, but his death changed the direction of the young horse's life. BoJack's abusive father Butterscotch (Will Arnett) also shows up late to the party, forcing BoJack to reckon with his dad's influence over him.
What is clear that these characters may be gone, but BoJack hasn't forgotten them. He's still trying to find some kind of closure with each of them.
What Happened To Mr. Peanutbutter?
Advertisement
After becoming the poster child for depression upon Carolyn telling the world he's a "sad dog," Mr. Peanutbutter is trying to figure out his relationship with Pickles (Julia Chan). He cheated on her with Diane, but the two realize they love each other and do want to be together; they just aren't quite sure what that means yet. What he does know is his new show Birthday Dad is a bonafide hit and it's convinced him he has to right his biggest Hollywoo wrong.
What Happened To Diane?
Now that Diane has decided to move to Chicago to live with her boyfriend and her Girl Croosh cameraman Guy, a bison voiced by Lakeith Stanfield, she feels less responsible for BoJack. As he tries to figure out his next steps, this new romantic relationship has Diane thinking about her future differently. It has her taking a closer look at her work ethic and her mental health. She's even got a book deal. It also has her re-assessing her relationship with this new BoJack, who seems to genuinely be doing better.
What Happened To Princess Carolyn?
It's not easy being a working mom, as Carolyn shows us in season 6 episode 2, "The New Client." But it does get a little easier when she finally asks for help with her little girl, officially named Ruthie. She hired Todd to help babysit and re-hired her assistant Judah (Diedrich Bader), who is now the Chief of Operations at VIM. Judah also takes on a new role in these final episodes that we won't spoil here.
Advertisement
He might also have to deal with the fact that after the truly terrible things he's done in his life, he may not earn the forgiveness he so desires from the women in his life. Not just Hollyhock, but director Kelsey Jannings (Maria Bamford), who has been in director jail since Secretariat, and his Philbert co-star and lover Gina Cazador (Stephanie Beatriz), who he physically assaulted while high on opioids. It also begs the question, does he deserve it?
Related Content:
Advertisement